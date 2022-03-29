The controversial striker showed off his new ink to his Instagram followers. It is the fourth tattoo on the Italian striker's face.

Mario Balotelli loves his ink, the 31-year-old former AC Milan and Manchester City striker has many tattoos on his body. This time Balotelli uploaded a story to Instagram where he showed off his new “MB459” tattoo next to a tattoo that goes down his sideburn on the left side of his face.

Mario Balotelli also has a tattoo of “Black Power” above his eye and a cross right under it. The meaning of the new tattoo is not known although the MB could be his initials and 459 could allude to his jersey numbers and the 9 position he has played in his great career. It is also his Instagram username.

Balotelli has always been the brunt of the media for his extravagant lifestyle and in your face comments. The former Liverpool striker is now in Turkey playing very well this season.

What became of Mario Balotelli?

After rather unsuccessful stints at Brescia and Monza, Balotelli reignited his career at Turkish side Adana Demirspor. It is there that Balotelli has scored 11 goals in 25 games this season and is under contract until 2024.

Despite his good form in Turkey Balotelli was left off of the Italian team that failed to qualify for the World Cup against North Macedonia.

