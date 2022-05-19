The sights of Mexico and the rest of the National Teams qualified for the upcoming FIFA World Cup are set solely on Qatar 2022. However, there is a promising future ahead for El Tri, as it would be in a position to assemble a great squad with young talents not born in that country but with Mexican nationality.

Excitement about the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 clouds everyone's mind, whether they are fans, players, coaches or managers. And no wonder, it is the event for which people have been waiting for four years for it to happen. However, life on the field goes on and for Mexico, the future looks interesting due to an interesting crop of youngsters who, despite not being born in Mexico, can represent it.

Qatar 2022 is, quite possibly, the farewell World Cup for a generation of players who brought Mexico success at the youth level. Runner-up and U-17 world championships and an Olympic gold medal at London 2012, an unforgettable harvest for El Tri.

However, the talent and dedication of this generation, for many, the golden generation of Mexican soccer, fell short when trying to transcend at the Senior level. Although Mexico won several Gold Cups and did not fail to qualify for the World Cups, in the latter one it was simply impossible for them to advance from the Round of 16.

Which generation of Mexico's soccer players could say goodbye after Qatar 2022?

Soccer is a profession that many would like to practice. It is attractive, lucrative and fun, however, it is very short. Thus, a soccer player who passes the age of 33 or 34 may be close or very close to saying goodbye to his international career with his National Team. Based on the aforementioned, Mexico will have several casualties after the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Starting with goalkeeping, Guillermo Ochoa and Alfredo Talavera, at 37 and 40 years of age, respectively, are in the final part of their careers, which, although being goalkeepers, could be extended, it would no longer be logical to consider them as the first-choice goalkeepers after Qatar 2022.

In defense, Héctor Moreno has already lost his starting place at the age of 34, so he can be part of this list without objection. If he does not maintain his level, Nestor Araujo, at 30 years of age, may well bring forward his farewell. In midfield, Andres Guardado is in the twilight of his career and Hector Herrera ended his career at the highest level when he left Europe and emigrated to MLS.

Finally, El Tri's offensive line will no longer harbor hopes that Chicharito or Carlos Vela can return at the age of 34 and 33 respectively. Rogelio Funes Mori and Raúl Jimenez will no longer be youngsters in 2026 at the age of 31. So a renewal is necessary because Father Time spares no one.

Mexico National Team goes global: the arrival of those not born in Mexico

Globalization is a worldwide phenomenon. It is impossible to escape it or its consequences. Soccer is no exception and Mexico could be affected as never before. The fact is that its flow of migrants, especially to the United States, has brought children not born in Aztec lands but of Mexican parents who inherit their nationality to their children.

Thus, after Qatar 2022, Mexico could have a base of young talents who, despite not being born in their country, have the right and, apparently, the desire to represent it. Thus, El Tri's roster would be broad, adding the talents born in Mexico and those brought in by globalization.

David Ochoa - Goalkeeper

A 21-year-old goalkeeper who was born in Oxnard, California. He currently defends the colors of Real Salt Lake of the MLS but there are rumors that his next future would be in Europe. He has already been called up by both the United States and Mexico, but he has already opted for El Tri, with whom he has not yet made his debut.

Julian Araujo - Defender

Player of the LA Galaxy of the MLS. Born 20 years ago in Lompoc, California. Of Mexican parents, he was called up and even played a match with the USMNT, however, he asked FIFA to be able to represent Mexico, with whom he even played in a World Cup Qualifiers match.

Jonathan Gomez - Defender

One more U.S.-born player of Mexican parents who has played for both El Tri and the USMNT. The last National Team defended by the current Real Sociedad B of Spain player was Mexico, in a friendly match in which he played in the final minutes.

Richard Ledezma - Midfielder

Born in Phoenix, Arizona, 21 years ago, this midfielder is currently part of PSV Eindhoven's first team in the Dutch Eredivisie. He has only played for the United States, but a report from AS Mexico indicates that he has decided to emigrate to El Tri and is currently processing his passport in order to be called up.

Efraín Alvarez - Midfielder

A native of Los Angeles, California, but of Mexican parents who instilled in him the essence of his country to such an extent that he never played for the United States. He is currently part of the LA Galaxy of the MLS, and is an offensive midfielder, skillful and fast, who has already accumulated four games with the Mexico National Team.

Marcelo Flores - Midfielder

Born in Canada to a Mexican father and a mother of English descent, he had the opportunity to choose to represent any of the aforementioned countries. Flores is one of the most striking talents of the Arsenal academy and at the age of 18 has already been on the first team bench in official matches. After playing a couple of friendly matches for Mexico, he announced his total willingness to play only for El Tri.

Cade Cowell - Forward

At only 18 years of age, his physique makes him look older. Cowell's mother is Mexican, so he inherited that nationality and can play for Mexico. Several media reports indicated that the current MLS San Jose Earthquakes forward, who has already made his senior debut with the USMNT in 2021, may be considering a move to El Tri.

Santiago Muñoz - Forward

Skilled forward born in El Paso, Texas 19 years ago. He is one of those peculiar cases of strikers whose profile is more associative than goal scorer. He currently plays for Newcastle United's academy, but he made his debut for Santos Laguna in Liga MX and has only represented Mexico at youth level, so nothing is expected to make him move to the USMNT.

Santiago Gimenez - Forward

He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, but his father, former soccer player Christian Gimenez, signed with Veracruz of Liga MX in 2004 and has been growing up in Mexico ever since. The today 21 years-old became a naturalized Mexican citizen in 2016 and represented El Tri in youth categories. His debut as a Senior International came in 2021. He even scored his first goal for Mexico.

Nathan Ordaz - Forward

The 18-year-old forward was born in California, but his father is Mexican and his mother is from El Salvador. He was recently signed by the Los Angeles FC academy and, according to ESPN Mexico, he has opted to play for El Tri and is awaiting a call-up to the CONCACAF U-20 championship to confirm his decision.

Those born in Mexico but with dual nationality

Mexico also has players with dual nationality who were born in their own country but who have moved to other countries. In particular, there are a third of them, all of the with an attacking profile with a very interesting profile, who have already decided to play for El Tri, so they are also part of this list of young talents.

Benjamin Galdames - Midfielder

He was born in Mexico 21 years ago when his father, former Chilean soccer player Pablo Galdames, played in Liga MX. He currently plays for Union Española of Chile, but he has represented Mexico from the lower categories and has even been called up to the Senior level but has not yet made his debut.

Lucas Martinez - Forward

His father is Argentinean Nahuel Martinez, who tried his luck in Mexico at the time he was born, however, his whole family returned to Argentina shortly after. This was enough for him to feel identified with Mexico, to such an extent that he has already been called up to the youth categories of El Tri. Currently, 20-year-old Lucas plays for Rosario Central in Argentina and is recovering from a serious knee injury.

Teun Wilke - Forward

Of Dutch parents, he was born in Mexico in 2002. He develops in the academy of Querétaro of Liga MX, but emigrates to European soccer in 2018. Currently, he plays for the U19 category of SPAL of Italy, and has already been called up to youth categories in Mexico, where he has made it clear that his desire is to play for El Tri.