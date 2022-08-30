Mexico take on Paraguay at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for a 2022 International Friendly game. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Mexico vs Paraguay: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch this 2022 International Friendly game

Mexico and Paraguay meet in a 2022 International Friendly game. This game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The home team wants to continue sharpening their attacking power and defense before the start of the big tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Mexico have a little good streak since June 5 when they drew a friendly game against Ecuador 0-0, and another couple of games that were part of the Nations League that ended in a win and a draw.

Paraguay are not going to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup but they must continue with the international friendly games to try to fix their squad. Before this game they tied against South Korea 2-2, that result ended a losing streak of two consecutive games.

Mexico vs Paraguay: Date

Mexico and Paraguay play for a 2022 International Friendly game on Wednesday, August 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The home team is in good form despite all the harsh criticism they have received, but the visitors want to take advantage of this game against a favorite to try new things.

Mexico vs Paraguay: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Mexico vs Paraguay at this 2022 International Friendly game

This game for a 2022 International Friendly game, Mexico and Paraguay at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday, August 31, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com