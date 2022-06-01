Mexico and Uruguay will face each other in an international friendly as preparation for Qatar 2022. Here, check out what you need to know about this soccer match: the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The World Cup is less than six months away and many teams will start their preparation during this international window. Mexico and Uruguay will meet in Arizona for a friendly, looking to adjust details for what’s coming next. Here, find out the preview, predictions and odds for this match. You can watch it on fuboTV (free-trial).

Tata Martino’s side is coming to this match with a eight-match run without defeats, after clinching their ticket to the World Cup. However, El Tri still have elements to improve and Martino will have to try out new players to find replacements for Lozano or Funes Mori, who won’t be available. They defeated Nigeria 2-1 in their last match.

Meanwhile, Uruguay will also seize the opportunity to face a difficult rival and keep growing before Qatar. Diego Alonso’s team won’t have Luis Suarez with them, but La Celeste has plenty of talent to make up for it.

Mexico vs Uruguay: Match Information

Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.

Live stream: fuboTV (free-trial)

Mexico vs Uruguay: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Mexico vs Uruguay: Storylines

Mexico and Uruguay have faced each other on 21 occasions, with six victories for La Celeste, eight triumphs for El Tri and seven ties. The last time they met was in a friendly in 2018, which Uruguay won 4-1.

How to watch or live stream free Mexico vs Uruguay in the US

The international friendly match between the national teams of Mexico and Uruguay to be played on Thursday, June 2, 2022 will be broadcasted in the US by fuboTV (free-trial), TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com.

Mexico vs Uruguay: Predictions and odds

Oddsmakers in the US haven't revealed their predictions yet. However, Caliente revealed their odds and they see Mexico as slight favorites with odds of +155, while Uruguay have odds of +180. A tie would result in a +220 payout.