Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Monaco to face AS Monaco at the Stade Louis II in Round 29 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season today, March 20, 2022. Here, you will find the time of this French league soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 92nd league meeting. Interestingly, Monaco are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 43 occasions so far; Paris Saint-Germain have grabbed a triumph just 22 times to this day, and a great number of even 26 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on December 12, 2021, when the Red-and-Blues snatched a 2-0 win at home, at the Park Des Princes in Paris. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season.

Monaco vs PSG: Time of the game

Argentina: 9:00 AM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

United States: 8:00 AM (ET), 7:00 AM (CT), 6:00 AM (MT), 5:00 AM (PT)

Canada: 5:00 AM (PT), 6:00 AM (MT), 7:00 AM (CT), 8:00 AM (ET), 9:00 AM (AT)

Mexico: 6:00 AM

UK: 12:00 PM

Germany: 1:00 PM

France: 1:00 PM

Portugal: 12:00 PM

Italy: 1:00 PM

Spain: 1:00 PM

Monaco vs PSG: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online