Monterrey play Club America today for the Matchweek 2 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Monterrey are ready to play against Club America in Matchweek 2 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio AKRON today, July 9, 2022 at 10:05 PM (ET). The home team plays against a big favorite but they know how to win. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Monterrey still don't know what it's like to win in the 2022 Apertura Tournament since they lost against Santos Laguna in a game that was full of goals. But Monterrey's offensive attack during their first game of the season was good.

Club America put the defending champions, Atlas, to the test, playing at home against them, that game was highly defensive and in the end neither side scored goals. Club America are one of the big favorites for this stage.

Monterrey vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Monterrey vs Club America: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Monterrey vs Club America: Storylines

Monterrey want to leave behind their poor performance from last season, they could barely play in the playoffs of the 2021 Apertura stage and reached the quarter-finals where they lost against Atlas on aggregate score, and in the second stage of Liga MX they lost. in the reclassification.

Club America as favorites for this new season still have a lot to prove although the game against the defending champions was relatively good it would have been better if they won the game against Atlas. The best thing about Club America last season was when they played in the 2022 Clausura semi-finals against Pachuca and lost by aggregate score.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Monterrey vs Club America in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Monterrey vs Club America: Predictions And Odds

Monterrey are favorites to win this game at 2.20 odds that will pay $220 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they know that it takes to play against a big favorite. Club America are underdogs with 3.10 odds. The draw is offered at 3.25 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX is: Over 2.5.

BetMGM Monterrey 2.20 Draw / Totals 3.25 / 2.5 Club America 3.10

