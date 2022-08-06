Monterrey play Leon for the Matchweek 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Monterrey are ready to play against Leon in Matchweek 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio BBVA on August 6, 2022 at 10:05 PM (ET). Both teams are fighting for better spots in the standings. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

So far Monterrey are the third best team of the season with a record of 4-1-1, and the team hasn't lost a game since the first week. The most recent game for them was a draw against Pumas UNAM 1-1.

Leon also have a positive record but with fewer wins than Monterrey with three draws, two wins and one loss. Leon won in matchweek 6 against America and before that game they lost against Toluca.

Monterrey vs Leon: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Monterrey vs Leon: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

Monterrey vs Leon: Storylines

Monterrey had a bad start during the 2022 Apertura Tournament as they lost the first game of the season against Santos Laguna 3-4 on the road. But after that negative week they won four consecutive games against America, Atletico San Luis, Queretaro and Puebla. Those four wins are part of their current winning streak that also includes a recent draw against Pumas UNAM.

Leon ended their winning streak with a home loss against Toluca 0-1, but at least they won the next game against a big favorite America 3-2 at home. Leon are scoring an average of 1.50 goals per game and the defense is allowing up to 1.33 goals per game. Leon's top goal scorer is Lucas Di Yorio with 4 goals scored.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Monterrey vs Leon in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes.

Monterrey vs Leon: Predictions And Odds

Monterrey are favorites at home with 1.70 odds that will pay $170 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong winning streak since week two. Leon are underdogs with 4.60 odds. The draw is offered at 3.75 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Monterrey 1.70.

BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000!

BetMGM Monterrey 1.70 Draw / Totals 3.75 / 2.5 Leon 4.60

* Odds via BetMGM.