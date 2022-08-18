Necaxa and Chivas will face-off for Matchday 10 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Here you will know all about how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

Necaxa will host Chivas for Matchday 10 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. Here you will know all about this Liga MX game, such as how to watch or live stream it in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

Under Jaime Lozano's management, Necaxa have had their ups and downs. However, Los Rayos have struggled in the recent previous matchdays. They have registered 2 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw in their last five Liga MX games.

On other side, Chivas have struggled since the beginning of the season. Despite the team drew their Clasico Tapatio derby, Chivas' fans are crying out for a new playing style for their team. However, Chivas' coach Ricardo Cadena hasn't figured out a starting lineup to fit his idea in order to put up a good performance.

Necaxa vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Friday, August 19, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Victoria, Aguascalientes, Mexico

Live Stream: Vix+

Necaxa vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Necaxa vs Chivas: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Necaxa and Chivas have faced each other in 31 games before the Friday night's matchup. Chivas leads the way with 16 wins, while Nexaca have picked up five wins. Also, both sides have tied in 10 games. However, in the last five meetings, Chivas have completely dominated Necaxa.

Chivas registered 4 wins and 1 draw in those games. However, in the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, the team managed by Ricardo Cadena still hasn't picked up a win. Therefore, as it happened against Mazatlan, Necaxa might have a real chance to beat them after two years.

How to watch Necaxa vs Chivas in the US

This 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura game for Matchday 10 between Necaxa and Chivas will be played on Friday, August 18 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Necaxa vs Chivas: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for Liga MX matchup. According to BetMGM, Necaxa are the favorites to win this game with +155 odds. While, Chivas are the underdogs with +185 odds to win at home. A draw would make a +200 payout.

