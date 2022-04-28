Necaxa will play against Chivas at the Estadio Victoria for Matchday 17 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Here you will know all about how to watch or live stream free the game in the United States, storylines, prediction and odds.

Necaxa and Chivas will clash for Matchday 17 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. This is the last regular season game both teams will have to climb as high as they can in the table. Here you will know all about this Mexican league game, such as how to watch or live stream it free in the United States, the game information, storylines, prediction and odds. If you are in the United States you can stream live this game on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Under interim coach Ricardo Cadena's management, Chivas have been more consistent in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX After 3 straight wins, Chivas are in 7th place at the table. Depending on how things go in the last matchday of the regular season, Chivas could end in the Top 4. They will need to win this game, though.

On the other hand, Los Rayos are in 9th place at the table already qualified to the Reclassification Playoffs. Necaxa have won 3 out of their last 5 games in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. In their last 2 games as hots, Los Rayos have won them both with 6 goals scored and only 2 goals conceded. The team coached by Jaime Lozano is seeking a third consecutive win after defeating Tigres UANL and Club Puebla.

Necaxa vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Friday, April 29, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Victoria, Aguascalientes, Mexico

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)