Neymar is living it up, in Miami to continue his rehabilitation for his ACL injury suffered in a World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay in 2023, Neymar was seen virtually everywhere in South Florida during the week.

The 32-year-old threw out the first pitch at a Miami Marlins game, was at the Miami Open, and also caught a Miami Heat game, signing autographs for fans.

Finally last night Neymar had dinner with David and Victoria Beckham and is expected to be at Inter Miami’s match against NYCFC on Saturday evening.

Neymar having dinner with David Beckham



Neymar has been building his brand in the United States for years, first appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel and then was an actor in one of the XXX movies, now in Miami, rumors began o swirl that the Brazilian star could be Inter Miami bound.

Neymar has a contract with Al- Hilal until June 2025, then he would be a free agent. Neymar has only played three games for his new club due to his ACL and will miss the 2024 Copa America.