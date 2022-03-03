Pachuca and Tigres UANL face off on Matchday 9 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Mexican League game in the US.

Matchday 9 of the 2022 Clausura will bring us a must-watch between two heavy candidates for the title when Pachuca welcome Tigres UANL to Estadio Hidalgo. Here, you will find the date and kick-off time of this Liga MX game. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Tuzos head into this game in high spirits as they are in control of the Mexican league standings with 19 points. Besides, Guillermo Almada's boys made it three wins in a row when they beat Atlas last time out.

On the other hand, the Felinos ride on a six-game unbeaten run (W5 D1) following a 2-2 draw with Cruz Azul on Matchday 8. Miguel Herrera's side sits third in the standings, only two points shy of Pachuca.

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Date

Pachuca and Tigres UANL will face each other on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Estadio Hidalgo on Matchday 9 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Last time they met last year, the Felinos won 3-0.

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

TV channel to watch Pachuca vs Tigres UANL in the US

The game to be played between Pachuca and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás, and TUDN.com.