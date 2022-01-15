Peru and Panama will clash off on Sunday at Estadio Nacional Del Peru in a 2022 International Friendly. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Peru will welcome Panama at the Estadio Nacional Del Peru in Lima on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 4:00 PM (ET), in an International Friendly 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this rare International soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game. You can watch it online live on FITE (PPV) in the US.

This will be their 13th overall meeting. No surprises here as it is Peru who are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on nine occasions so far; Colombia's men's national soccer team have grabbed a triumph just three times to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on August 7, 2014, when the White and Red cruised past the Red Tide with a final result of 3-0 in an International Friendly. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in more than seven years, again in a friendly exhibition match.

Peru vs Panama: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nacional De Peru, Lima

Live Stream: FITE (PPV)

Peru vs Panama: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Peru vs Panama: Storylines

Interestingly, Peru will feature in their first International Friendly since November 2019. The Bicolour have a record of three wins, five defeats, and one draw in nine friendly exhibitions in 2019. Panama, meanwhile, have taken part in just two international friendlies last year. The Canal Men failed to register at least one triumph, having lost once and drawn once in two friendly games in 2021.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to March 23, 1952, when La Blanquirroja snatched away a 7-1 win in a 1952 Panamerican Championship. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to be the better side out of the two in this International Friendly.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Peru and Panama in the U.S.

The 2022 International Friendly match between Peru and Panama, to be played on Sunday at the Estadio Nacional De Peru in Lima, will be broadcast on FITE (PPV) in the United States.

Peru vs Panama: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Peru. FanDuel see them as the firm favorites to claim their first win this year, and thus, they have given them -250 odds. The away side Panama, meanwhile, have a whopping +500 odds to cause an upset this weekend and enter the year on a high, while a tie would result in a +350 payout.

FanDuel Peru -250 Tie +350 Panama +500

* Odds by FanDuel