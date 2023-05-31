Lionel Messi‘s two-season stay with Paris Saint-Germain will come to an end this weekend. The World Cup winner will make his farewell appearance at Parc des Princes after serving a temporary suspension for traveling to Saudi Arabia without authorization.

The Argentine’s contract at Parc des Princes is set to expire at the end of June, and there has been no movement in getting it extended. The superstar will make a choice soon, according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, as speculation about his future continues to flare.

The 35-year-old’s first preference, according to several reports, is his former side, Barcelona. Inter Miami of the MLS and Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia have also both shown interest.

What kind of hint have PSG dropped about Lionel Messi’s future?

But even as speculation regarding his future continues, the Argentine has appeared with the usual suspects, like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti, and Marquinhos, in the Parisians’ advertisement for their new home uniform for the next season.

On Wednesday, PSG have unveiled their 2023-24 home kit for the upcoming campaign. Many were taken aback by Lionel Messi’s presence, who is supposed to be leaving the team this summer when his contract expires.

Given that both he and Neymar have received criticism from PSG’s fervent fan base, their involvement in the promotional video is especially noteworthy. The Brazilian’s absence at the Ligue 1 championship celebrations has stoked speculation about his impending move, and Premier League teams are apparently interested.