Puebla take on America at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla for the Liga MX 2022 Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Puebla and America meet in the Matchweek 1 of the Liga MX 2022 Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla. The home team plays against a big favorite hungry for a win after closing last season with a playoff loss. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Clausura game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The first game of the year for Puebla after a bitter loss to Leon in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Apertura Playoffs. But in the first phase of Liga MX, Puebla performed well with 6-6-5 overall and 24 points, although the team's offense was weak with an average of 0.94 goals per game.

America as big favorites again for the second phase of the Mexican league, but they were mediocre in the 2021 playoffs when they lost to Pumas UNAM in the quarterfinals scoring a single goal in two legs.

Puebla vs America: Date

Puebla and America play for the Liga MX 2022 Clausura on Friday, January 7 at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla. The home team's offense is weak, less than one goal per game, but the visitors' on the road record was positive for just one victory at 3-3-2 in 2021.

Puebla vs America: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Puebla vs America at the Liga MX 2022 Clausura

This game for the Liga MX 2022 Clausura, Puebla and America at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla on Friday, January 7, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com