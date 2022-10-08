In the most anticipated match of Liga MX Apertura 2022 playoffs, Puebla will host Chivas. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

Chivas will visit Puebla in a long awaited matchup in Liga MX Apertura 2022 first round of the playoffs. Here you will find everything you need to know about this game such as the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Puebla had another strong season as the 8th place in the table of Apertura 2022. Still, there's one remarkable stat that brings a lot of uncertainty around the team: 10 draws in 17 games. If that prevails, their match against Chivas would go to a penalty shootout under the playoffs' format. A crucial player for Puebla will be Martin Barragan, who has been a revelation with eight goals.

The drought must be over for Chivas following fifive years without a championship. That's why the pressure is on for Ricardo Cadena's squad after failing to secure a berth in the Quarterfinals. This week, turmoil has engulfed the club because the media criticized many players attending a late night concert in Guadalajara. Though the episode was clarified, all the attention is on the Rebaño Sagrado. An early elimination in the playoffs could bring a revolution inside the team.

Puebla vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Time: 5:30 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Cuauhtemoc. Puebla, Mexico.

Puebla vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

Puebla vs Chivas: Storylines

Puebla lost only one game at home during the season. Still, they also managed to accumulate five draws and just three wins playing in front of their fans at Estadio Cuauhtemoc. Nicolas Larcamon might be living his last days as manager of La Franja considering there are many offers from other clubs in Mexico after his remarkable job with a modest team.

On Matchday 14 of Liga MX Apertura 2022, Chivas won 1-0 against Puebla with a late goal from Alexis Vega. The numbers for Rebaño Sagrado have not been spectacular in this tournament with five wins, seven draws, five losses and 22 points. As a visitor team, Guadalajara only had two victories in eight matches.

Puebla vs Chivas: Predictions And Odds

