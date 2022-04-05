Puebla take on Pumas UNAM at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Puebla and Pumas UNAM meet in a Matchweek 13 game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla. The home team only thinks about the playoffs after winning so many games. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Puebla are close to the playoffs of the 2022 Clausura Tournament with a winning record of 6 wins, 4 draws and only two losses. Puebla's big winning streak came to an end on March 13, 2022 with a 1-2 loss against Atletico de San Luis on the road.

Pumas UNAM still have time to improve their record a little more and reach the playoffs, at least to reclassification. The team has a negative record with four wins, five losses and three draws. The last two games were good for Pumas with a recent victory against FC Juarez 1-0 and a draw against Mazatlan 1-1.

Puebla vs Pumas UNAM: Date

Puebla and Pumas UNAM play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura on Friday, April 8 at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla. The home team has not won against the visitors since 2019, after that victory the home team drew two games against the visitors and lost a recent one against them in 2021 on the road.

Puebla vs Pumas UNAM: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Puebla vs Pumas UNAM at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, Puebla and Pumas UNAM at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla on Friday, April 8, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás

