Pumas UNAM take on Cruz Azul at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de Mexico for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul meet in the Semifinals of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de Mexico. Only one team advances to the final game to play against one US team. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Pumas had to play under pressure in the quarterfinals against New England Revolution as the team lost the first leg against that US team 0-3, but after back home Pumas won 3-0 to define the game on penalty kicks 4-3 .

Cruz Azul won just one game against CF Montreal in the quarterfinals 1-0 and tied another 1-1 to advance to the semifinals. It was the second time that the Mexicans had won against a Canadian team in the knockout stage.

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Date

Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul play for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals on Tuesday, April 5 at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de Mexico. This game will be interesting since both teams have a good offensive game but with a defensive error everything can change in favor of the rival.

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals, Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul at the Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de Mexico on Tuesday, April 5, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, UniMás, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, TUDN App

