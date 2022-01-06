Pumas UNAM and Toluca will face each other at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in a match for the opening round of the 2022 Liga MX. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this Mexican League game in the US.

Pumas UNAM will start their 2022 Liga MX campaign when they host Toluca at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario for the opening round of the tournament. Check out all the detailed information about this Mexican League Matchday 1 game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

The Universitarios will return to the domestic league action after reaching the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Tournament semifinals. They were eliminated after losing to Atlas, who would go on to win the title.

Toluca, on the other hand, were eliminated by no other than Pumas in the Reclassification round of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs. Now, with Ignacio Ambriz as new coach, they will try to start their new campaign with the right foot.

Pumas UNAM vs Toluca: Date

The match for the opening round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament between Pumas UNAM and Toluca will be played on Sunday, January 9, at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario.

Pumas UNAM vs Toluca: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Pumas UNAM vs Toluca

The Pumas UNAM vs Toluca match for the opening round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.