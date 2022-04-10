Queretaro play Tigres UANL for the Matchweek 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Queretaro vs Tigres UANL: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in the US

Queretaro are ready to play against Tigres UANL in Matchweek 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio La Corregidora on April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The home team needs more wins. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

Queretaro tied an important game against Leon 1-1 on the road just after winning a game against Atletico de San Luis 2-1 at home. That pair of good results gives Queretaro a new possibility to reach the playoffs.

Tigres UANL suffered a serious blow with a recent loss against Pachuca 1-2 on the road in what was the end of a long winning streak since January 23, 2022. Despite the loss, the team is in good condition to reach to the postseason.

Queretaro vs Tigres UANL: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio La Corregidora, Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico.

Live Stream: Star+

Queretaro vs Tigres UANL: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Queretaro vs Tigres UANL: Storylines

Queretaro are in the 16th spot of the 2022 Clausura Tournament with a negative record of 2-6-3 overall, but in order to reach Liga MX reclassification they have to try to climb to the 12th spot of the standings. Queretaro still have four games to play apart from this game against Tigres UANL.

Tigres UANL were having an almost perfect season with an unstoppable winning streak that ended with a loss against Pachuca 1-2 on the road. Prior to that loss, Tigres UANL had won eight games and tied one against Cruz Azul 2-2. The last time Tigres UANL won on the road was against Club Leon 3-0 on March 12, 2022.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Queretaro vs Tigres UANL in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by Star+ and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Queretaro vs Tigres UANL: Predictions And Odds

Queretaro are underdogs at home with 4.20 odds that will pay $420 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they have a weak offense game. Tigres UANL are favorites with 1.88 odds. The draw is offered at 3.30 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Tigres UANL 1.88.

BetMGM Queretaro 4.20 Draw / Totals 3.30 / 2.5 Tigres UANL 1.88

* Odds via BetMGM.