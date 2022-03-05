Real Betis will face Atletico Madrid this Sunday, March 6 for the Matchday 27 of this 2021/2022 La Liga season. Find out here the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Real Betis and Atletico Madrid will face each other this Sunday, March 6 at 3:00 PM (ET) at the Benito Villamarin Stadium in a game valid for Matchday 27. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 La Liga game live in the United States.

Atletico Madrid's season, so far, has not lived up to expectations. Both in the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup they were eliminated, and in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at home they obtained an unfavorable 1-1. They are already out of contention for La Liga, and their only goal is to qualify for the UCL next season.

In the case of Real Betis, although they are third in the La Liga standings, the first two, Real Madrid and Sevilla, are several points above them, and it is almost certain that the La Liga champions will be one of these two teams. Betis' main goal this season is undoubtedly the Copa del Rey (they will play the final against Valencia). In any case, they have a good chance of qualifying for the Champions League, and for that they will have to get points.

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville, Spain

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Taking into account what both teams have been throughout history, it is not surprising that the dominators of the statistics are Atletico Madrid. In 119 games they have won 62, while Betis won 30 and there were 27 draws. The last game between them for La Liga October 31, 2021 with victory for "Aleti" 3-0.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid in the US

The game between Real Betis and Atletico Madrid to be played this Sunday, March 6 at 3:00 PM (ET) for the Matchday 27 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season, will be broadcast to the United States on ESPN +.

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Atletico Madrid are the favorites with 2.37 odds, while Betis have 3.00. A tie would finish in a 3.25 payout.

