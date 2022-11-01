Real Madrid will host Celtic for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Real Madrid will face Celtic for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The locals have already secured their passage to the next round of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League. With 10 points out of a possible 15, the only team that could beat them is RB Leipzig, who face Shakhtar in the other game of Matchday 6 of group F. That is why the “Merengues” will look for a victory that will allow them to be leaders.

For Celtic, the only thing left is to complete their participation in this edition of the UEFA Champions League. Unfortunately for them, they no longer have a chance to fight for anything. They needed a win against Shakhtar last Matchday, but only got a draw. But always facing Real Madrid is a strong incentive for any team.

Real Madrid vs Celtic: Kick-Off Time

Real Madrid will play against Celtic for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, November 2 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (November 3)

Bangladesh: 11:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Cameroon: 6:45 PM

Canada: 1:45 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 11:45 AM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Ecuador: 12:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

India: 11:15 PM

Indonesia: 12:45 AM (November 3)

Iran: 9:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 PM

Japan: 2:45 AM (November 3)

Kenya: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (November 3)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 5:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 5:45 AM (November 3)

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Qatar: 8:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Senegal: 5:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM (November 3)

South Africa: 7:45 PM

South Korea: 2:45 AM (November 3)

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

Tanzania: 8:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:45 PM

Tunisia: 5:45 PM

Uganda: 8:45 PM

UAE: 7:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 1:45 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Celtic: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: TNT Brazil, HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

France: beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, LiveScore App

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Japan: WOWOW Prime

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, 3 Plus TV

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BT Sport 4

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, UniMás

