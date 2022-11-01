Real Madrid will face Celtic for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The locals have already secured their passage to the next round of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League. With 10 points out of a possible 15, the only team that could beat them is RB Leipzig, who face Shakhtar in the other game of Matchday 6 of group F. That is why the “Merengues” will look for a victory that will allow them to be leaders.
For Celtic, the only thing left is to complete their participation in this edition of the UEFA Champions League. Unfortunately for them, they no longer have a chance to fight for anything. They needed a win against Shakhtar last Matchday, but only got a draw. But always facing Real Madrid is a strong incentive for any team.
Real Madrid vs Celtic: Kick-Off Time
Real Madrid will play against Celtic for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, November 2 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (November 3)
Bangladesh: 11:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Cameroon: 6:45 PM
Canada: 1:45 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 11:45 AM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Ecuador: 12:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
India: 11:15 PM
Indonesia: 12:45 AM (November 3)
Iran: 9:15 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 PM
Japan: 2:45 AM (November 3)
Kenya: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (November 3)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 5:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 5:45 AM (November 3)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Qatar: 8:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Senegal: 5:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (November 3)
South Africa: 7:45 PM
South Korea: 2:45 AM (November 3)
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
Tanzania: 8:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 1:45 PM
Tunisia: 5:45 PM
Uganda: 8:45 PM
UAE: 7:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 1:45 PM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Celtic: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2
Brazil: TNT Brazil, HBO Max
Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
France: beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, LiveScore App
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Japan: WOWOW Prime
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, 3 Plus TV
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BT Sport 4
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, UniMás