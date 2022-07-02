Tigres UANL play Cruz Azul for the Matchweek 1 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tigres UANL are ready to play against Cruz Azul in Matchweek 1 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Universitario on July 2, 2022 at 8:05 PM (ET). The home team wants to play as favorites during the season. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Tigres UANL were big favorites the previous season they played in the playoffs of both stages but could not win any of the titles. It was hard for Tigres UANL with a roster full of big stars.

Cruz Azul also had a performance during the 2021-2022 Liga MX season, they played in the playoffs but like Tigres UANL the team could not win titles but they know that this season it will be one of the favorites.

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Time: 8:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul: Storylines

Tigres UANL were the best team of the 2021-2022 Liga MX season with 17-10-7 and 61 points, the first spot of the standings went to them thanks to a goal difference of +22 against America's +18. But the victories were not enough to win titles, the best of Tigres UANL during the past season were the semifinals of both stages.

Cruz Azul won the 2021 Guard1anes title, that was the most recent title for them, after that title they played in the 2021 Apertura playoffs and lost against Monterrey in the reclassification, but in the 2022 Clausura they reached the quarter-finals where the team lost against Tigres UANL on aggregate score.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul: Predictions And Odds

Tigres UANL are favorites to win this game at home with 1.87 odds that will pay $187 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they know how to win against the visitors. Cruz Azul are underdogs with 4.10 odds. The draw is offered at 3.40 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Tigres UANL 1.87.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Tigres UANL 1.87 Draw / Totals 3.40 / 2.5 Cruz Azul 4.10

* Odds via BetMGM.