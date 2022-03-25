USMNT and Panama face each other at Exploria Stadium for Matchday 13 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds

The United States will play against Panama at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Third Round Matchday 13 soccer match from different parts of the world. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 25th overall meeting. No surprises here as the US are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 17 occasions so far; Panama have grabbed a triumph just three times to this day, and the remaining four matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 10, 2021, when Los Canaleros grabbed a surprising 1-0 win at home in their first meeting in the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers in Panama City. It promises to be a more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

USMNT vs Panama: Date

The 2022 Cocnacaf World Cup Qualifiers Third Round Matchday 13 game between USMNT and Panama will be played on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando.

USMNT vs Panama: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch USMNT vs Panama for Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022

The game to be played between USMNT and Panama on the 13th matchday of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, will be broadcast on Fubo TV (Free Trial). Other options are TUDN USA, UniMás, Fox Sports 1, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, Univision NOW, TUDN.com.