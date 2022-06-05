USMNT play against Uruguay for an 2022 International Friendly game in the US. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

USMNT and Uruguay meet in an 2022 International Friendly game. This game will take place at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City on June 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM (ET). The home team already won a recent friendly game but this game is harder than the previous one. Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The USMNT are in good form and a couple of days ago they showed the team’s highest level when they beat Morocco 3-0 at home. That game was a test for the USMNT defense but in the end the team did everything right.

Uruguay have won every game in 2022 and a recent victory against Mexico is another sign of Uruguay's good form this year. They will play in Qatar 2022 and these friendly games help the team find a way to improve their attacking strategy.

USMNT vs Uruguay: Match Information

Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas.

Live Stream: FuboTV

USMNT vs Uruguay: Times by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

USMNT vs Uruguay: Storylines

The USMNT have nothing to envy other teams as they are playing at their top level with a squad made up of the best available players. The tests for this game against Uruguay are focused on the defensive game and how to break the barrier to score goals.

Uruguay are one of the big teams in South America and they are among the 10 favorites to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but there is still a long way to go, qualification is only the first step, they still have to keep improving their squad to play in Qatar without issues. The last time Uruguay played against United States was on September 11, 2019, that game ended in a 1-1 draw.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free USMNT vs Uruguay in the U.S.

This 2022 International Friendly game will be available in multiple channels, to watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone and tune in, this game will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, TUDN USA, Univision.

USMNT vs Uruguay: Predictions And Odds

The USMNT are slightly underdogs with 2.75 odds that will pay $275 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, both teams won a recent game and both score 3 goals to win. Uruguay are favorites with 2.60 odds. The draw is offered at 3.00 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Friendly game is: Over 2.5.

BetMGM USMNT 2.75 Draw / Totals 3.00 / 2.5 Uruguay 2.60

* Odds via BetMGM