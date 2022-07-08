Paul Pogba is back in Serie A, and more specifically with Juventus. The midfielder played for the Italian Old Lady from 2012-2016 playing 178 games and scoring 34 goals. During his time at the club Pogba won 8 titles with Juve.
Now after his contract ran out at Manchester United, Juventus always seemed like a likely destination for Pogba who was looking to play a major role at his next club. Pogba is set to join fellow new signing and former PSG star Angel Di Maria and be a teammate of USMNT star Weston McKennie.
Pogba will reportedly use the number 10 jersey at Juventus and when he got off of his private jet, he had a heartfelt message to the Turin faithful.
Paul Pogba is set to return to Juventus
Upon exiting the plane Pogba told the Juventus social media team a lovely message to the fans, "Well I am back. I am here and I am very very happy. I can't wait to get started and wear this Juventus jersey again.”
Pogba stressed the “again” part as his last time at the club the French star won four Serie A championships. Despite a rather up and down spell at Manchester United, Pogba showed immense quality on the field and will only improve the Juve midfield.