The 29-year-old World Cup champion is set to sign a four-year deal with Juventus, and it will be his second stint with the club.

Paul Pogba is back in Serie A, and more specifically with Juventus. The midfielder played for the Italian Old Lady from 2012-2016 playing 178 games and scoring 34 goals. During his time at the club Pogba won 8 titles with Juve.

Now after his contract ran out at Manchester United, Juventus always seemed like a likely destination for Pogba who was looking to play a major role at his next club. Pogba is set to join fellow new signing and former PSG star Angel Di Maria and be a teammate of USMNT star Weston McKennie.

Pogba will reportedly use the number 10 jersey at Juventus and when he got off of his private jet, he had a heartfelt message to the Turin faithful.

Paul Pogba is set to return to Juventus

Upon exiting the plane Pogba told the Juventus social media team a lovely message to the fans, "Well I am back. I am here and I am very very happy. I can't wait to get started and wear this Juventus jersey again.”

Pogba stressed the “again” part as his last time at the club the French star won four Serie A championships. Despite a rather up and down spell at Manchester United, Pogba showed immense quality on the field and will only improve the Juve midfield.