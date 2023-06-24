Canada will face Guadeloupe at BMO Field in Toronto in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Group D Matchday 1 soccer match in the US.

This will be their third overall meeting. Interestingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes as both Canada and Guadeloupe have one win each so far. Thus, no matches have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on June 11, 2011, when the Reds won 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2023 edition of the Gold Cup.

When will Canada vs Guadeloupe be played?

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group D Matchday 1 game between Canada and Guadeloupe will be played on June 27, 2023, at BMO Field in Toronto.

Canada vs Guadeloupe: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Canada vs Guadeloupe

The match to be played between Canada and Guadeloupe in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage will be broadcast on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the United States. Other options are FOXsports.com, Fox Sports App, FOX Sports 1.