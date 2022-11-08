Wolfsburg take on Borussia Dortmund today at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg for the 2022-2023 Bundesliga. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Bundesliga in your country today

Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund meet today in a match for the 14th round of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga. This game will take place at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg. The visitors are favorites but the home team is having a good time. Here is all the detailed information about this Bundesliga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Wolfsburg have five matchweeks without losing a game, three of those games ended in draws while the two most recent games were victories against Bochum and Mainz 05.

Borussia Dortmund have a lot to fight for in the upcoming Bundesliga weeks, so far they are in the 4th spot of the standings with 25 points, just three points from the first spot. The most recent game for Borussia was a win against Bochum 3-0.

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time

Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund play for the 2022-2023 Bundesliga on Tuesday, November 8 at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg.

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM November 9

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Cameroon: 6:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Costa Rica: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Ecuador: 12:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM November 9

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Japan: 2:30 AM November 9

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM November 9

Mexico: 11:30 PM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM November 9

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Qatar: 8:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Senegal: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM November 9

South Africa: 7:30 PM

South Korea: 2:30 AM November 9

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

Tanzania: 8:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:30 PM

Tunisia: 6:30 PM

Uganda: 8:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Canada: Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now

Costa Rica: Star+, Sky HD

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 6, Free

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Mola TV App, Mola, mola.tv

Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2

Ireland: Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Japan: SKY PerfecTV LIVE, Sukachan 5

Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, StarTimes App

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

Senegal: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: #Vamos

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

Tanzania: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

Uganda: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix

United States: ESPN+

