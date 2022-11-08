Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund meet today in a match for the 14th round of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga. This game will take place at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg. The visitors are favorites but the home team is having a good time. Here is all the detailed information about this Bundesliga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Wolfsburg have five matchweeks without losing a game, three of those games ended in draws while the two most recent games were victories against Bochum and Mainz 05.
Borussia Dortmund have a lot to fight for in the upcoming Bundesliga weeks, so far they are in the 4th spot of the standings with 25 points, just three points from the first spot. The most recent game for Borussia was a win against Bochum 3-0.
Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time
Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund play for the 2022-2023 Bundesliga on Tuesday, November 8 at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg.
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM November 9
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Cameroon: 6:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Costa Rica: 11:30 AM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Ecuador: 12:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM November 9
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Japan: 2:30 AM November 9
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM November 9
Mexico: 11:30 PM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM November 9
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Qatar: 8:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Senegal: 5:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM November 9
South Africa: 7:30 PM
South Korea: 2:30 AM November 9
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
Tanzania: 8:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 1:30 PM
Tunisia: 6:30 PM
Uganda: 8:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM
Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports 1
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Canada: Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now
Costa Rica: Star+, Sky HD
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 6, Free
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Mola TV App, Mola, mola.tv
Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2
Ireland: Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Japan: SKY PerfecTV LIVE, Sukachan 5
Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, Astro Go
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Star+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, StarTimes App
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN Sports English 2
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD
Senegal: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: #Vamos
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football
Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1
Tanzania: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN Sports English 2
Uganda: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix
United States: ESPN+
