The Americans surprised everybody in the 2023 Australian Open with many of them going further than expected. In the quarterfinals Ben Shelton vs Tommy Paul guarantees a presence in the semifinals. Read along to know more about the players, match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this clash. If you live in the US, you can stream the game live on FuboTV (free trial).

Shelton may be the story of the championship so far for how inexperienced he is. Although he hasn’t participated in a lot of competitions at the ATP level, the American is taking advantage of this opportunity. He had to fight for five sets to beat another player from the United States like J.J. Wolf in the fourth round. The 6-7 (5); 6-2; 6-7 (4); 7-6 (4); 6-2 win sent him to the top eight.

Paul is also one of the appearances by surpassing the projections. He has a better ranking being the 35th, but still was a valuable accomplishment getting to the quarterfinals. His matchups were also tough including his last game against the Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in a fought game. Defeating him 6-2: 4-6; 6-2; 7-5 shows he can be a hard rival for most.

Ben Shelton vs Tommy Paul: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Time: 10:30 PM (ET) (not before)

Location: Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia

Ben Shelton vs Tommy Paul: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Ben Shelton vs Tommy Paul: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Americans have been a storyline in the men’s draw of the Australian Open taking over Melbourne. Probably the biggest win in the championship was Mackenzie McDonald’s over Rafael Nadal, but it wasn’t the only one. Another unexpected triumph was Jenson Brooksby eliminating the number 2 seed Casper Ruud.

These players don’t have that type of win in their journey so far, although it was a great merit. With Sebastian Korda losing against Karen Khachanov, the possibilities of an American in the semifinals weren’t done because of this match. They haven’t played each other yet, though it will be a meaningful one with the winner facing Novak Djokovic or Andrei Rublev.

How to watch Ben Shelton vs Tommy Paul in the US

Ben Shelton vs Tommy Paul: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as a not very even game with Tommy Paul as the player more likely to win. According to BetMGM, the favorite here Tommy Paul is at -278 and a victory by Ben Shelton is at +220.

