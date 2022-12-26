Duke take on UCF at Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis for the 2022 Military Bowl. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Duke vs UCF: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Military Bowl

Duke and UCF meet in the 2022 Military Bowl. This game will take place at Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. The Blue Devils had a good season, although it could have been much better. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Blue Devils opened the 2022 regular season with a 3-week winning streak, while within the Atlantic Coast Conference they won five of eight games.

The Knights were close to something big this season, but they lost the American Athletic Conference championship game against Tula 28-45. The Knights' record at the end of the season was 9-4 overall.

Duke vs UCF: Date

Duke and UCF play for the 2022 Military Bowl on Wednesday, December 28 at Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Both teams had good records, but the Knights are slightly favorites to win this game.

Duke vs UCF: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Duke vs UCF at the 2022 Military Bowl

This game for the 2022 Military Bowl, Duke and UCF at the Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on Wednesday, December 28, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.