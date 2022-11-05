Kansas State take on Texas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan for a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Kansas State and Texas meet in a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan. The home team knows that winning against the visitors is almost impossible. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Wildcats have a good record entering week ten with six wins and only two losses, last week they won against TCU on the road 28-38.

The Longhorns are closer to CFP than ever, they want to play in the finals but there are still three weeks left for them after this game against the Wildcats.

Kansas State vs Texas: Date

Kansas State vs Texas: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Kansas State vs Texas at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 10

This game for the Week 10 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Kansas State and Texas at the Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan on Saturday, November 5, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FS1

