After the automatic qualifiers are complete other schools will have one last chance to make it to the 2023 March Madness tournament thanks to a selection committee. Check here the official date and stream.

March Madness 2023: When is Selection Sunday and how to watch it online?

The 2023 March Madness tournament begins on March 14 with the First Four round at the University of Dayton in Ohio while the last game, the championship, will be in Houston.

Most big schools get an automatic qualification to play in the Big Dance but other schools rely on a selection committee to join the tournament.

Schools that rely on selection sunday are mostly considered underdogs, but some underdogs like 3-seed Purdue Boilermaers won the big tournament as a +13 ATS underdog.

What is the date of Selection Sunday and how to watch online?

Selection Sunday will take place on Sunday, March 12 at 6:00 PM (ET),the broadcast of the event will be available through the NCAA's official website, NCAA.com and their app.

After Selection Sunday ends that will be the time where most of the sports tv channels reveal the 2023 March Madness bracket.

36 schools will benefit from Selection Sunday, they will join 32 other schools for a total of 68 teams that will play in the 2023 March Madness.