UAB vs Miami (Ohio): Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Bahamas Bowl

UAB and Miami (Ohio) meet in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl. This game will take place at Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau. The Redhawks want to close the season with a winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Blazers began the 2022 season with a 59-0 win against Alabama A&M, but they were unable to take advantage of that good start and ultimately the team finished the current season 6-6 overall.

The RedHawks had a tough season, they won six games and lost another six, but at least the last three games of the current season could end up being a winning streak.

UAB vs Miami (Ohio): Date

UAB and Miami (Ohio) play for the 2022 Bahamas Bowl on Friday, December 16 at Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau. The RedHawks have a good record between last month and this month.

UAB vs Miami (Ohio): Time by state in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch UAB vs Miami (Ohio) at the 2022 Bahamas Bowl

This game for the 2022 Bahamas Bowl, UAB and Miami (Ohio) at the Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau on Friday, December 16, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN