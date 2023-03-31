San Diego State will play against Florida Atlantic in the Final Four of March Madness 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

In one of the most unexpected matchups in March Madness history, San Diego State will face Florida Atlantic as part of the 2023 Final Four. The game will be played on Saturday, April 1 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Here you can find the starting time and how to watch it or live stream online free in the US.

No one gave San Diego State a shot and yet they are just two wins away from a National Championship. Furthermore, the Aztecs arrive to the Final Four as 2.5 favorites after eliminating Alabama, Creighton, Furman and College of Charleston. They're on an eight-game winning streak including the West Mountain torunament final.

Florida Atlantic are ready to finish their magical story in March Madness 2023. They just have nothing to lose after knocking out Kansas State and Tennessee. The Owls have an impressive 35-3 record this season thanks to clutch performances by Johnell Davis, Alijah Martin and Vladislav Goldin. All this is happening in just their second appearance in the tournament and they want another upset.

When will San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic be played?

The 2023 March Madness game between the San Diego Aztecs and the Florida Atlantic University Owls will be played on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:09 PM

CT: 5:09 PM

MT: 4:09 PM

PT: 3:09 PM

How to watch San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic in the US

The game between San Diego State and Florida Atlantic in March Madness 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on CBS and Paramount+.