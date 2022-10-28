Arizona take on USC at Arizona Stadium in Tucson for a Week 9 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.2

Arizona and USC meet in a Week 9 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. The home team is trying to get things going but it seems like it's too late for them.

The Wildcats lost over the last two weeks to Oregon and Washington in what was their first losing streak of the season. So far the Wildcats' record is 3-4 overall and 1-3 within the Pac-12 Conference.

The Trojans had a powerful and perfect six-week winning streak winning it all, but last week they lost the Utah Utes in a tight game that ended by one single point, 42-43 on the road.

Arizona and USC play for a Week 9 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, October 29 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

This game for the Week 9 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Arizona and USC at the Arizona Stadium in Tucson on Saturday, October 29, will be broadcast in the US by P12N