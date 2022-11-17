The last day of group-stage action will bring a clash between Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic for the 2022 ATP Finals. Find out here how to watch or live stream free this matchup in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Daniil Medvedev vs Novak Djokovic: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 ATP Finals in the US

Daniil Medvedev will play against Novak Djokovic at the Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy. It will be for the last day of group-stage action of the 2022 ATP Finals. Here you will find out all the detailed information about this tennis matchup including how to watch or live stream free the game, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, watch this match live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Daniil Medvedev will close out another season with only two titles clinched after a full year of promising performances. Also, the Russian couldn't performed as expected in Torino, where he was supposed to end as one of the semifinalists. As this last game will be against one his toughest rivals, Medvedev will have to try another strategy for the upcoming year.

On the other side, Novak Djokovic has proved once again his dominance at an indoor tournament. In fact, the Serbian is the only player with no sets lost in two games. Despite this could change in the last game, it won't neccesarily stain his performance in the group stage at the Pala Alpitour.

Daniil Medvedev vs Novak Djokovic: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 18, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Daniil Medvedev vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM (Estimated)

CT: 7:00 AM (Estimated)

MT: 6:00 AM (Estimated)

PT: 5:00 AM (Estimated)

Daniil Medvedev vs Novak Djokovic: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic have starred in finals in recent tennis seasons. In fact, just last year, these two tennis stars faced each other three times in two Grand Slam finals and one Masters 1000 final game. However, the overall history is led by the Serbian player, who has won over the Russian 7 times.

However, this matchup only will serve its purpose to end the group stage in Torino. Simply because Djokovic has already clinched the first place of the Red Group, while Medvedev has been eliminated from any chance to qualify for the semifinals stage in the Masters tournament.

How to watch or live stream free Daniil Medvedev vs Novak Djokovic in the US

The 2022 ATP Finals group-stage game between Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic is set to be played on Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy. It will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial), as well as Tennis Channel in the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.

Daniil Medvedev vs Novak Djokovic: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this 2022 ATP Finals group-stage matchup. According to BetMGM, Novak Djokovic has -303 odds to win this tennis matchup, while Daniil Medvedev has +225 odds to win this game and leave with a win. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with ATP Finals at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!