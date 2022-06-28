The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will be the ninth race of the 2022 IndyCar Series season. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

IndyCar Series action returns for what will be the ninth race of the current season, the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, and here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV.

After 3 weeks, the IndyCar Series returns with a championship that is more interesting than ever. Although the leader Marcus Ericcson has a good advantage over the second (33 points), the difference between Will Power (2nd) and Patricio O'Ward (5th) is only 20 points (to see the rest of the standings click here).

Josef Newgarden, winner of the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, came quite close to the top positions (3rd, 5 points behind Power and 38 behind Ericsson) and has been in very good form in the last two races. Of course he will try to continue like this on this ideal weekend for motorsports fans, since in addition to IndyCar there will also be the Formula E Marrakesh E-Prix, the Kwik Trip 250 of Nascar and the F1 British Grand Prix.

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio 2022: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, July 1

3:30-4:45 PM (ET) - First practice

Saturday, July 2

9:30-10:30 AM (ET) – Second practice

2:45-4:00 PM (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, July 3

12:30 PM (ET) - Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio 2022: TV coverage in the US and UK

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 IndyCar Series season, you can follow all the action of the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio 2022 in the United States through FuboTV, and other option are NBC, Sirius XM.

