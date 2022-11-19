Maryland take on Ohio State at Capital One Maryland Stadium in Maryland for a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Maryland vs Ohio State: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 12

Maryland and Ohio State meet in a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Capital One Maryland Stadium in Maryland. The first two weeks of November were tough for the home team.

The Terrapins haven't won a game since October, this time they won against Northwestern at home 31-24. After that game they lost two consecutive weeks against Wisconsin 10-23 and against Penn State 0-30.

The Buckeyes are lethal and throughout the 2022 season they didn't waste an opportunity to showcase their powerful offensive line. After this game the Buckeyes play at home against the Michigan Wolverines.

Maryland vs Ohio State: Date

Maryland and Ohio State play for a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 19 at Capital One Maryland Stadium in Maryland. The Buckeyes are very close to the CFP, but the home team wants to do everything possible to win this game.

Maryland vs Ohio State: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Maryland vs Ohio State at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 12

This game for the Week 12 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Maryland and Ohio State at the Capital One Maryland Stadium in Maryland on Saturday, November 19, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and ABC.

