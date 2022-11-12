Navy take on Notre Dame at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore for a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Navy and Notre Dame meet in a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The visitors are building their second winning streak of the year. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Midshipmen are struggling in the current season with a negative record of 3-6 overall and 3-4 within the American Athletic Conference. The most recent game for them was a 10-20 loss to Cincinnati.

The Fighting Irish are rebounding after an October 15 loss against Stanford, but after that game they won three straight against UNLV, Syracuse and Clemson. That recent game against the Tigers was a big upset against a Top 25 team.

Navy and Notre Dame play for a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 12 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The visitors are big favorites to win this game and climb a little higher in the rankings.

Navy vs Notre Dame: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

This game for the Week 11 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Navy and Notre Dame at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday, November 12, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ABC.

