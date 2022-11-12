Oregon State take on California at Reser Stadium in Corvallis for a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Oregon State and California meet in a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Reser Stadium in Corvallis . The home team wants to close the current season with a winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Beavers lost last week to Washington 21-24 in what was the end of their 3-weeks winning streak. That was the second winning streak of the season for the Beavers.

The Golden Bears haven't won a game since September 24, on that occasion they beat Arizona 49-31 at home. For the past five weeks the Golden Bears have lost every game, most recently against USC 35-41.

Oregon State vs California: Date

Oregon State and California play for a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 12 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis . The Beavers have a better record than the visitors, but both want to close the current season with more conference wins.

Oregon State vs California: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Oregon State vs California at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 11

This game for the Week 11 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Oregon State and California at the Reser Stadium in Corvallis on Saturday, November 12, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is P12N.

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here