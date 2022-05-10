Rafael Nadal will start his journey at the Italian Open 2022 in Rome against American John Isner. Here, find out what you need to know about this tennis match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Nadal, 35, came back to the tour in Madrid after recovering from a rib injury he suffered during Indian Wells, in which he reached the final and lost it against Taylor Fritz, and he reached the quarterfinals. He lost against his countryman Carlos Alcaraz, who ended up being the champion.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion will try to win his 11th title in Rome. Meanwhile, John Isner, who is coming from a victory in the first round against Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, will try to stop him and get into the next round.

Rafael Nadal vs John Isner: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Time: TBD

Location: Stadio del tennis de Roma

Rafael Nadal vs John Isner: Time by state in the US

ET: TBD

CT: TBD

MT: TBD

PT: TBD

Rafael Nadal vs John Isner: Storylines and head-to-head

Nadal and Isner have faced each other eight times, with Nadal having the advantage of seven victories in the head-to-head. The last time they met was in 2017, in Beijing, with the Spaniard winning in two straight sets. The only victory from Isner came that same year, in the round robin of the Laver Cup.

How to watch or live stream Rafael Nadal vs John Isner in the US

The match between Rafael Nadal and John Isner for the Round of 32 of the Italian Open 2022 to be played on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by ATP Tennis TV and Tennis Channel.

Rafael Nadal vs John Isner: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US haven’t made their predictions for this fixture. However, Nadal is the favorite to win the match due to his record this season (22-2) and his better head-to-head against Isner.

