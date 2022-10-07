UCLA and Utah will clash off at Rose Bowl Stadium in the Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

UCLA vs Utah: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Week 6 of NCAA College Football 2022

UCLA will meet with Utah at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

In their first five fixtures, UCLA have emerged victorious all five times. They currently sit in second place in the Pacific-12 South conference table with a win percentage of 1.000.

Meanwhile, Utah have been in a similar form, winning four times in the previous five matches. They are placed in third place in the Pacific-12 South conference, with a win percentage of 0.800. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022 NCAA College Football season.

UCLA vs Utah: Date

The 2022 NCAA College Football Week 6 game between UCLA and Utah will be played on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

UCLA vs Utah: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch UCLA vs Utah in NCAA College Football 2022

The match to be played between UCLA and Utah in the Week 6 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial)in the United States. Other options include ESPN.