Washington State and Oregon meet in a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Martin Stadium in Pullman. The home team doesn't know what it's like to lose after three weeks. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Cougars want to show that it is not necessary to be a big favorite to win games, they won in Week 1 against Idaho 24-17, then in Week 2 the team won against a Top 25 team, Wisconsin 17-14 and last week the Cougars won against Colorado State 38-7.

The Oregon Ducks began the 2022 season with a loss against the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs 3-49. But things changed after that humiliating victory as the Ducks won in Week 2 and Week 3 against Eastern Washington and BYU respectively.

Washington State vs Oregon: Date

Washington State and Oregon play for a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, September 24 at Martin Stadium in Pullman. The Cougars are undefeated, but the Ducks know this conference game is important and they want to win.

Washington State vs Oregon: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Washington State vs Oregon at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 4

This game for the Week 4 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Washington State and Oregon at the Martin Stadium in Pullman on Saturday, September 24, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other tv options to watch this game is the US is FOX