Washington take on Michigan State at Husky Stadium in Seattle for a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Washington and Michigan State meet in a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Both teams have perfect record after two weeks. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Huskies won two relatively easy games at home against Kent State 45-20 and one in Week 2 against Portland State 52-6. So far the Huskies' offensive line is one of the strongest in the Pac-12 Conference.

The Michigan State Spartans have nothing to envy the Huskies as they also won in Week 1 and 2 of the 2022 season. The first victory for the Spartans was against Western Michigan 35-13 and the most recent was against the Akron Zips 52-0.

Washington vs Michigan State: Date

Washington and Michigan State play for a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 17 at Husky Stadium in Seattle. The Spartans have a lethal offensive game, but the Huskies also know how to score points, this game will be one of the toughest of the day.

Washington vs Michigan State: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Washington vs Michigan State at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 3

This game for the Week 3 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Washington and Michigan State at the Husky Stadium in Seattle on Saturday, September 17, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ABC