Unfortunately a big tennis star will not play in this year's edition, in addition to other players who for various reasons are out of the tournament. Check here why Zverev isn't playing.

Alexander Zverev will be one of the top players not playing at the 2022 US Open, but he is likely to return to play a couple of smaller tournaments before the year is out. This is the second grand slam he has missed in 2022.

The first time Zverev played in a Grand Slam was in 2014, that was his debut in a big tournament, although he did not go as far as he expected, only until Q5 where he was eliminated by Marsel İlhan.

So far Sascha has not won a Grand Slam, but he has come close to doing so reaching two quarterfinals, four semifinals and a final in 2020 where he lost to Dominic Thiem in five sets (2–6, 4–6, 6–4, 6–3, 7–6(8–6)).

The real reason Alexander Zverev won't play at the 2022 US OPEN

It is not the first time that Zverev has missed a tournament, during his early pro years between 2013 and 2016 he had more than 31 absences due to multiple reasons such as injuries. This will be the first time in his Grand Slam career that he has not played two big tournaments due to injury, first missing the 2022 Wimbledon and now the US Open.

Zverev injured his ankle during the French Open playing against Rafael Nadal, he underwent surgery but he will likely play one last small tournament at the end of the year.

The last time Alexander Zverev won a tournament was in 2021, that year was incredible for him winning three tournaments, ATP Finals, Madrid Open and Cincinnati Masters. In addition to the professional tournaments, Zverev also won a gold medal for Germany during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.