What is Ecuador’s FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup Round of 32 vs Mexico?

Ecuador face Mexico in a blockbuster in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. But are they too far away from the host nation in the FIFA ranking?

Ecuador come into hostile territory to face one of the 2026 World Cup hosts in the Round of 32. In fact, Ecuador already complained to FIFA about Mexico fans. What’s the visiting team’s FIFA ranking?

The fact is all details matter in this game. Ecuador and Mexico already have established which uniforms they’ll use for this matchup. However, this game goes beyond clothing. Make sure to follow our live blog of Mexico vs. Ecuador for minute-by-minute updates!

Ecuador come into the game as the 24th team in the FIFA rankings. Despite progressing into the Round of 32, Ecuador lost a step in the rankings, going down one slot. The Mexico vs Ecuador game expects a full attendance.

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Ecuador’s ranking movement during the 2026 World Cup

As of now, Ecuador have 1592.59 points in the FIFA ranking right now. Despite winning 34.24 points after the win against Germany, Ecuador lost to Ivory Coast which cost them 27.75, and then tied with Curacao, which made them lose a further 12.41 points.

Enner Valencia of Ecuador celebrates scoring his team’s first goal.

For instance, Mexico’s FIFA ranking is much better. Ecuador are hoping to cause a big-time upset. This is the game where, if Ecuador go through, it will send shockwaves all around the tournament’s atmosphere.

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What is Ecuador’s best finish in a World Cup?

In five World Cup appearances, Ecuador have said goodbye in the group phase on three occasions. Only in 2006 and in 2026 have they progressed. The 2006 edition was Ecuador’s best finish, where they got to the Round of 16 but lost to England.

Hence, a win against Mexico could make them reach that same round and put Ecuador on the verge of history. Still, it’s a tough team to beat and Ecuador have shown talent, but lack of killer instinct.