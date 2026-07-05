What is Norway’s FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 vs Brazil?

Following a statement victory over Ivory Coast, Norway is gearing up to clash with powerhouse Brazil in the Round of 16, entering the single-elimination battle backed by a newly updated FIFA world ranking.

Norway are looking to shock the footballing world when they clash with heavyweight Brazil in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16. With the knockout bracket scenarios officially locked in, the Norwegian squad—captained by midfield maestro Martin Odegaard—is eager to prove they aren’t merely happy to be here, but are legitimate contenders on the world stage.

Fueled by a meteoric 10-spot surge up the global ladder, Norway currently occupies the No. 21 spot in the FIFA world rankings with 1617.67 points. Now, Odegaard and company want to show they possess the elite talent required to achieve a historic milestone: punching a ticket to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in national team history by taking down the mighty Brazilian side.

With the host city and venue set, Norway aim to deliver another unforgettable victory for their traveling supporters. The raucous backing from the Norwegian faithful in the stands has served as a vital emotional catalyst throughout this deep tournament run.

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The kit selections for both sides have been finalized, leaving fans counting down the hours until kickoff between two of the tournament’s most compelling teams. While Brazil enter the pitch as the consensus favorite, Norway have proven they can handle the spotlight.

Norway’s team

Inside Norway’s rapid ranking evolution

Ahead of this high-stakes matchup, Norway can draw immense confidence from their steady climb up the FIFA world rankings. After hovering outside the elite tiers for years, the team’s tactical evolution has pushed them to the brink of breaking into the world’s top 20.

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Here is a look at Norway’s steady ascent in the FIFA world rankings over the current cycle:

October 2024: 48th

November – December 2024: 43rd

April 2025: 38th

July 2025: 33rd

September 2025: 31st

October – December 2025: 29th

January 2026: 32nd

April – June 2026: 31st

Haaland chasing Golden Boot pace set by Mbappe, Messi

The driving force behind Norway’s golden generation is the spectacular tournament form of superstar striker Erling Haaland. The Manchester City talisman has already found the back of the net five times during this World Cup, sitting just two goals shy of tournament heavyweights Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, setting the stage for an explosive, high-octane battle today.

Haaland, who has already achieved an international milestone that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t reached in seven more World Cup games, is determined to show that Norway belongs among the elite. A victory today would vault the nation into unchartered modern territory, marking their deepest World Cup run since they last reached the Round of 16 back in 1998.