It’s Game 2 of the NBA playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors are up 1-0 in the series and look to make it 2-0 on the road. At Caesars the oddsmakers have laid out the odds and some interesting bets for this matchup.

The Golden State Warriors enter the semifinal series of the Western Conference NBA playoffs having bested the Grizzlies 117-116 in a tight match on Sunday. Jordan Poole came away with 31 points for the Warriors followed by Stephen Curry with 24.

Memphis also had admirable shooting, but it was not enough to best the Dubs who are 5-1 in the playoffs. Ja Morant had 34 points, for the Grizzlies it’s about keeping it tight defensively.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Money Line

In this match where the Golden State Warriors will want to take one more road game look for the Grizzlies to tidy up defensively and take this one, by a small margin.

Golden State Warriors - (-130)

Memphis Grizzlies - 110

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Double Double

A double-double is when in a single-game a player scores ten or more in at least two of the following categories: points, rebounds, steals, assists, and blocked shots.

Stephen Curry - +525

Draymond Green- +300

Ja Morant - (-130)

Jaren Jackson Jr. - +340

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies total points

How well will these players do in game 2?

Draymond Green over 8.5 - +105

Stephen Curry under 26.5 - (-110)

Dillon Brooks under 16.5 - +100

Desmond Bane over 17.5 - (-115)

