The two-time World Heavyweight Champion and boxing legend Mike Tyson has shared his position about which fight should Canelo Alvarez take next whereas he points out it would be a pity if the fans lose it.

Canelo Alvarez daily receives messages from different sources telling him what rival to face, that is a normal day in the office for the Pound for Pound king, however, not every day a boxing legend shares whom he considers as the perfect match for your career. Mike Tyson has spoken, and, maybe, Alvarez should listen to him.

From the most expected opponents, such as Gennady Golovkin, to the weirdest ones, like UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman: the wave of rumors and reports about the Mexican superstar's future have stopped when he stated personally what his current position was, after intense weeks of names, scenarios and absurdities commented.

"About my next fight, nothing is confirmed", shared Canelo on his social media to make things clear. However, he is indeed likely to choose between the two formal offers he has received so far: Eddie Hearn's including Dmitry Bivol and GGG, or Al Haymon's with Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez. The four of them, World-Class fighters.

Mike Tyson's position about who should Canelo Alvarez's face in his next fight

After Jaime Munguia's triumph against D'Mitrius Ballard on February 19, Julio Cesar Chavez pointed out who was the only man in boxing capable of menacing Canelo Alvarez. Then, another legend, like Iron Mike has stated in the same direction, David Benavidez.

"There are several opponents out there, but to David Benavidez, I call him a monster. He is really tough and I would love to see Canelo fighting him.", said Tyson for Club Shay Shay podcast, as he added Benavidez has to pressure for the bout to happen: "You have to go after Canelo. There are other options, good prospects, but Canelo is on his way out”.

Unlike Julio Cesar Chavez, Mike Tyson went deeper on the hypothetically Canelo Alvarez vs David Benavidez fight and hoped it will happen soon for this sport's sake: "Canelo must stop cherrypicking his opponents. He needs to face the Charlos (Jermall and Jermell), he shall fight both or with Benavidez...God willing it will happen, if it is not made it would be a shame for boxing". commented Tyson for the Hot Boxin' and for the mentioned Club Shay Shay podcast.