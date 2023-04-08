Los Angeles Dodgers take on Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Chase Field in Phoenix. Visitors want to continue leading the division standings. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks online free in the US on Fubo]

The Dodgers have a strong record with 5-2 overall, they are the first NL West Division spot, so far the Dodgers are the only team within that division with a winning record.

The Diamondbacks lost the first game of the series against the Dodgers 2-5, this is the second series against them in less than a month and the first series ended 2-2.

When will Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks be played?

Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Saturday, April 8 at Chase Field in Phoenix. The home team wants to climb spots in the division standings.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:10 PM

CT: 7:10 PM

MT: 6:10 PM

PT: 5:10 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks at the Chase Field in Phoenix on Saturday, April 8, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Bally Sports Arizona 4 Plus, MLB.TV, Bally Sports Las Vegas.