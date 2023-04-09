Los Angeles Dodgers take on Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Chase Field in Phoenix. The third game of this series was special for the home team. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Dodgers couldn't do anything to avoid defeat during Game 3 of the series against the 8-12 Diamondbacks. That was the fourth loss in the 2023 season for them.

The Diamondbacks won the third game of this series against the Dodgers and thus established their first winning streak of the season as they also won the second game 6-3.

When will Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks be played?

Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Sunday, April 9 at Chase Field in Phoenix. The home team wants to win the first series of the current season.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:10 PM

CT: 3:10 PM

MT: 2:10 PM

PT: 1:10 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks at the Chase Field in Phoenix on Sunday, April 9, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are Bally Sports Arizona Extra, Bally Sports Las Vegas, Bally Sports Arizona- BSAZ, MLB.TV.